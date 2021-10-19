Repaving is on the way to parts of Madison. But that doesn't mean everyone in town wants it.
“They have raised the highway up so high that they're higher than our curbs,” city employee James Paugh told Monday night's Madison City Council meeting.
Paugh, who manages the city's water treatment plant, said he's been informed by the Kansas Department of Transportation that state repaving is planned either in 2022 or 2023, beginning from Southwest Boulevard or K-249.
“We don't have that drainage,” Paugh said. He promised to talk with KDOT staff members in Topeka about cutting down the pavement.
“You've got people scraping the bumpers on their cars trying to get off your road,” Paugh said. “They need to cut it back down even with where the manholes are. They're paving over our manholes now.”
A large portion of the 40-minute meeting was a gripe session against KDOT, which had no representatives present. Another issue involved ditch repairs on West Lincoln Street, which is K-58, between South Fourth and South Third Streets.
“It's collapsing from Casey's (General Store) all the way down to where it comes out, on the other side of Third Street,” Paugh said. “We need to get in front of that before things start really buckling underneath us.”
“The street sides cave in because they don't want to do any of the repair work,” Mayor Paul Dean said minutes later.
“I've never understood why the state thinks everything in town is ours,” Council President Earl Murphy added.
“They're always trying to push their obligations off on others,” Dean replied. He added KDOT did the same thing recently with Southwest Boulevard.
“That ditch has been there since the beginning of time,” Murphy said. “If the highway falls in, that's not our problem.”
Paugh indicated the state wants to share the repair costs with the city. That would require the city to apply for grant money. Paugh admitted he's not sure how much a grant would cover.
Paugh added he'll also seek grant money to help low-income residents receive repairs so their homes are energy-efficient this coming winter. Sewer and water lines could be fixed as well.
“Elderly get more money,” Paugh said. “If you have more than one occupant in the house – children – they increase that value on that house.”
The only substantive vote of Monday night's meeting was the unanimous approval of a $1,300 bid by RC Tree Trimming of Emporia. The company will remove a tree and limbs at Sherman Street and City Park.
The city treasurer and clerk offered no reports.
