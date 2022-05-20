Several roads around Emporia remained blocked due to flooding Friday morning, as a new rain threat approached the area.
Flood warnings along the Neosho River in Lyon County expired Thursday night, but the river was still close to flood stage at Neosho Rapids. The warnings were issued in the aftermath of heavy rain early Wednesday.
But a Lyon County Emergency Communications Center map showed blockades still up at several places. They included Road 180 from Burlingame Road to Road K5, Road 160 at Road R, the area of Road 150 and Road N, as well as Road J north of West 30th Avenue.
A new storm threat is expected late Friday night and Saturday morning. Emporia is at the northwest edge of a zone where “strong storms”’ and “small hail” will be possible, a National Weather Service briefing said.
The good news for the Emporia area is that forecasters shifted the zone of potential severe storms toward southeast Kansas and the Ozarks.
A passing cold front will leave temperatures below normal in Emporia all weekend. Saturday’s high is forecast at 58 degrees, with a Sunday morning low of 43F.
