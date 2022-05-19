Parts of Lyon County remained under a flood warning Thursday in the wake of heavy rain. But a main highway north of Emporia reopened.
K-99 north of Interstate 35 returned to full use Wednesday night, the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center reported. It was closed for several hours due to rising water.
Yet several roads across the county remained closed, as flooding was still an issue along the Neosho River Thursday morning. The river stood at 23.7 feet three miles northwest of Emporia, which is about four feet above flood stage.
Shutdowns included Road 240 west of Americus, Road F south of Americus near Road 235, parts of Road J both north and south of the Kansas Turnpike and Road 160 southeast of Emporia.
“The river is expected to fall below flood stage” during the afternoon, a National Weather Service advisory from Topeka said.
Yet more heavy rain could be coming, after isolated storms Thursday morning.
“A severe storm or two may be possible Friday night with large hail and wind gusts being the main hazards,” the weather service advised.
Emporia is on a Storm Prediction Center boundary line for a level-one “marginal” risk of severe weather. If a cold front moves through faster, the highest risk will be southeast of Lyon County.
The rain is most likely to fall after midnight and throughout Saturday morning. Then the cold front could drop the temperature into the mid-forties Saturday night.
The recording station northwest of Emporia now stands at 6.5 inches of rain for May. That's more than double the normal amount for this point in the month.
Madison also has twice its normal May rainfall. Tuesday's storms brought 0.95 inches, putting the total so far this month at 6.35 inches.
Emporia Municipal Airport tacked on another 0.33 inches of rain Wednesday, bringing its total for the month above 5.5 inches.
A delayed report from Cottonwood Falls showed that town received 1.8 of rain Tuesday-Wednesday. More than five inches has fallen there during May as well.
