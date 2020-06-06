Special to The Gazette
Topeka – TFI Family Services (TFI) is pleased to announce it is now providing case management services in Texas through its 2INgage program, serving more than 2,500 children and families a year in Region 2 — a 30-county region which includes Abilene and Wichita Falls.
TFI, which originally started as a small rural day camp for youth outside of Emporia, has grown significantly in the past 60 years. What was previously once a small, local program has grown to become one of the largest child welfare organizations in the United States, serving children and families in Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas. TFI now has more than 1,000 employees with an annual budget of more than $100 million a year. Many of TFI’s administrative services are provided at the Emporia office.
“Due to the hard work of staff and an agency-wide commitment to excellence, TFI has become a leading child welfare agency providing a broad array of services to families across the United States,” Michael Patrick, TFI President and CEO, said. “Our staff improves lives across the country daily because regardless of which state we are in, TFI is devoted to strengthening families. In Texas, we are so excited to continue to partner with DFPS through CBC.”
Due to the recent expansion of services in Texas, TFI expanded its offices in Abilene and Wichita Falls. It has also opened new offices in Brownwood, Sweetwater, Graham and Bowie.
TFI also recently began providing foster care case management services in southeast and south-central Kansas on October 1, 2019, serving more than 1,500 children in foster, adoption and residential care on any given day. TFI is actively recruiting foster families to provide a loving caring home to children in foster care. Foster parents are essential and vital partners who help TFI provide quality services and support for Kansas children and families.
During this time of pandemic, children in foster care need loving, compassionate foster parents now more than ever. To learn more about making a difference in the life of a child and becoming a foster parent, please call 1-833-7FOSTER.
