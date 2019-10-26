HILLSBORO — The Olpe Eagles got several big defensive plays early and another outstanding night from Kynden Robert on Friday. Robert ran rampant, finishing with nearly 175 yards and four touchdowns, all after Olpe’s defense did some hefty ballhawking, snaring four interceptions in the first 20 minutes of play.
“We got off to a good start,” Olpe Head Coach Chris Schmidt said. “We jumped on them early ... and were able to run the ball pretty well at them.”
The Eagles held a 27-0 lead after the first half of play, two touchdowns coming from Robert. It was 34-0 when Hillsboro finally got on the scoreboard, but the Eagles responded with two more touchdowns, keeping the host Trojans at bay.
Robert finished the night with four scores, while Brayden Weiss and Damon Redeker both had a pair as well.
“He ran well,” Schmidt said. “Our line blocked well ... and we wanted to run right at them and I thought we executed that pretty good. Kynden made a lot of kids miss, too. Tonight he broke more tackles, probably, than he has all year. He ran hard and he had a good ballgame.”
The Eagles improved to 8-0 on the season, with week nine serving as a ‘bye’ round in the playoffs as Yates Center was slated to be the opponent. YCHS, however, forfeited its game on Friday due to lack of players and apparently that was also going to be in conflict next week.
That will set Olpe up facing the winner between Uniontown and Marion in the following week, both of which the Eagles have played against — and defeated — already this season.
