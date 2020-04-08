Editor’s Note: COVID-19 has impacted every part of our lives since it first appeared in Kansas a little more than a month ago.
From local shops, restaurants and bars having to drastically alter the way they do business, to shutting down many forms of entertainment, the coronavirus’ reach has been tremendous.
In the coming days, The Emporia Gazette will be speaking with local business owners and area residents to see how the pandemic is affecting their lives.
Today, The Gazette speaks with Sweet Granada Owner Kim Redeker about the virus' impact on her business. After this story had been written, Redeker announced on social media that Sweet Granada is temporarily closed.
"Late last night, we made the difficult decision to temporarily close our back of shop operations and therefore cannot take any more orders for curbside, delivery or shipments," read an Instagram post on the Sweet Granada's page, which was published online Wednesday.
"Thank you to all our loyal customers for your amazing outpouring of support the last few weeks. It is so hard to stop the flow of sugar highs and smiles even for a while, but I feel it is our only option right now.
"I am spending today to complete all existing orders and then look forward to planning our SWEET COMEBACK!"
Q How has your business been impacted by the COVID-19?
A It has been devastating to our sales. We lost several large, event-related orders as soon as large gatherings and events started canceling.
Q How has it impacted your staff?
A For the safety of our staff and community, all of our staff went on paid leave March 13. I have been doing all of the business operations and order processing myself so that we can continue to support and encourage the stay-at-home practices that will slow the spread.
Our staff, like everyone, is anxious about their financial security, but we are committed to keep the staff on payroll as long as possible. Our staff has been staying in contact through our GroupMe account, and not just about work updates. We've been sharing encouraging messages, photos of our pets and other positive images that keep us close as team members. Truthfully, we miss each other a lot! But the good news is, everyone is safe and healthy and still getting a paycheck for now.
Q What’s your long-term plan?
A We are working on our SBA Disaster Relief Loan application, hopeful for the funding we need to keep our staff on payroll and immediate overhead expenses that can't be covered by our current sales. I think everything hinges on the impact the proposed stimulus package will have on the economy.
There are so many unknowns that our short-term plan changes daily. It's pretty difficult to do much long-term planning right now. We will be ready to adjust as we need to when everything opens back up again. I'm sure that there will be adjustments. It might be to our pricing strategies like we did in the last recession. It will certainly be in our expense management. But hopefully, there will be no adjustments to our staffing. We love our team and their well-being is a primary concern for us.
Q How can the community support you during this time?
A I think the most important thing right now is follow the guidelines so that this is all over sooner than expected. Each week that goes by under these conditions makes it harder for any business to bounce back. We can limp along with things like delivery and shipping orders, but the best thing the community can do is stay home and follow the safety guidelines to reduce the spread of COVID-19 so that we can all get back to our normal lives sooner.
Q What adjustments are you making, personally?
Well, as a small business owner, the first paycheck to go is my own. That is certainly a personal adjustment. LOL.
Like everyone else, I am adjusting to working from home for the majority of the day. I usually get to the shop about 2 p.m. each day to process orders. I think the hardest part of my day is walking into the closed shop in the middle of the day. All of the shelves are covered and it's just so quiet. That is always a hard moment.
Q What’s the one thing you are missing the most?
A My staff and customers. I guess that's two things, but I miss them both so much.
Q What are you doing to keep positive and hopeful?
A I think it's been very helpful staying in close contact with the Kansas Small Business Development Center, the Chamber and Emporia Main Street. It feels good to know that they are working so hard to keep us updated, informed and supported in the crisis. But mostly, it is the outpouring of media, customer, community support that makes me most hopeful that we will all get through this.
Q What is something you have learned?
A You can't take anything for granted. I never imagined a situation where we'd lose 80 percent or more of our sales suddenly without any kind of insurance coverage. I've learned quickly the importance of an emergency plan and that cash reserves go fast. But, on a positive note, I've learned how much strength and unity we have as a community. And that's very inspiring.
Q When do you think things will get back to “normal” and what are you looking forward to the most?
A I hope that things will open back up in the next 30 days. I am definitely most looking forward to bringing the life back into the Sweet Granada. I can't wait to take the covers off the shelves, welcome the staff back and hear the bell over our door ring as customers come back. I can picture it in my mind and it makes me smile.
(1) comment
Kim Redeker...is a super person. No I don't know her, never met her. But, with all she has said in this article and what is doing, and her concern for her employees says it all for me. I am going to be calling and placing an order. Emporia is very fortunate to have a Candy Manufacturing Store and Kim Redeker. I salute her!
