The first half of 2022 began with snow. The second half is likely to begin with rain.
The National Weather Service advised Thursday morning that “strong and severe storms” could develop Friday afternoon and evening, starting after 4 p.m. Emporia is in a level-one “marginal” area for isolated storms.
Any storms could have the potential for heavy rain, gusty winds and hail, the advisory from Topeka said.
But the action is most likely north and south of the Emporia area. A threat along Interstate 70 begins Thursday night, with a second line developing Friday along U.S. 54 and U.S. 400 between Wichita and Chanute.
Heavy rain also could create local flooding in the area Friday night and Saturday. But the government's Storm Prediction Center admitted Thursday that its confidence in that is low.
Barring any Thursday surprises, Emporia Municipal Airport will end June with 5.77 inches of rain. That's more than an inch above normal.
Cottonwood Falls stands at 7.13 inches, which is above the June normal by more than 2.5 inches. Madison is also well above normal at 6.52 inches.
The chance for rain goes down as the holiday weekend moves on. There's a 40% chance Sunday falling to 20% Monday, with an Independence Day forecast high of 93 degrees.
