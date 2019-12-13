Moonlight Madness stirred up another round of excitement for Downtown Emporia Thursday evening.
Shoppers were offered deals that continued throughout the night, with businesses keeping their doors open from 6 — 11 p.m.
Emporia Main Street along with Sweet Granada sponsored the carriage rides while passersby were challenged by the Plinko game set up inside.
Vault Meats and Cheeses and Twin Rivers Winery and Gourmet Shoppe changed their deals every hour to bring back patrons several times throughout the night. Others, like Bath Expressions and Studio 50-4, offered larger discounts storewide throughout the event.
A pop-up Farmers Market and Ampersand Vinyl were set up inside the 606 Commercial St. building.
The combination of games, deals and smiles made the evening a joy for all involved.
