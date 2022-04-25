It doesn't sound right to talk about “frost on the pumpkin” in late April. But there could be some on garden plants in the Emporia area Tuesday morning.
The National Weather Service includes Lyon County in a “frost advisory” for Tuesday between 4:00-9:00 a.m. Chase County is not included.
“Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation,” the advisory said.
If it drops that low in Emporia, it will be record-setting. The lowest recorded temperature at Emporia Municipal Airport on April 26 is 35 degrees, set in 1953.
But as of Monday morning, the specific forecast for Emporia showed an overnight low of 36.
A freeze warning is posted early Tuesday for counties along the Kansas-Nebraska line.
The chilling advisory follows a weekend of strong storms which caused some damage in the area.
A wind gust of 63 miles per hour was reported five miles north-northwest of Olpe around 9 a.m. Saturday. A grain bin reportedly was blown down in western Chase County, while shingles were blown off a roof west of Lawrence.
Saturday storms dropped 1.1 inches of rain on Cottonwood Falls. But only 0.02 inches fell on the Emporia airport, with a trace reported at Madison.
Sunny days are expected in Emporia through Wednesday. The chance for rain returns late Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
