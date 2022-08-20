chase county courthouse
Courtesy photo

It’s arguably the most iconic building in Chase County. And your help is wanted, as it approaches a major milestone.

“We’re going to have the celebration on September 16, 2023,” Director Toni Schneider with the Chase County Chamber of Commerce said Thursday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.