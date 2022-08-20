It’s arguably the most iconic building in Chase County. And your help is wanted, as it approaches a major milestone.
“We’re going to have the celebration on September 16, 2023,” Director Toni Schneider with the Chase County Chamber of Commerce said Thursday.
Schneider wants to begin preparations to mark the courthouse’s 150th anniversary. A meeting to get organized is planned Tuesday afternoon.
“We will ask people to become part of our committee... to get the ball rolling,” Schneider said. “We welcome anybody who’s interested in having some input... or if they want to be part of the actual planning.”
The Chase County Historical Society already is on board. Director Dawn Sisson is providing guidance on when Chase County marked the building’s centennial in 1973.
The courthouse in Cottonwood Falls opened in October 1873. So the celebration technically will be a little early.
“Getting into October makes it more difficult to have outdoor events,’ Schneider explained.
One of Schneider’s early ideas is to include the annual Dinner on the River Bridge in the celebration.
The organizational meeting begins Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the Chase County Commission room.
