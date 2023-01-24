One step in the search for a new Southern Lyon County school superintendent ends this week, while another step occurs next week.
USD 252 announced Monday that “characteristic focus group sessions” are planned for two days across the district. Community meetings for the general public will be included.
“The purpose of the sessions is to obtain input for the school board regarding the characteristics that others recommend for the new superintendent,” a Facebook post announcing the meetings said.
Former Emporia High School Principal Dr. Britton Hart, now with the Kansas Association of School Boards, will conduct the first public meeting Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 5 p.m. at Olpe High School.
Sessions also are planned Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 3:30 p.m. at Neosho Rapids Elementary School and 5 p.m. at Hartford High School.
Hart will have separate meetings Tuesday with staff members of the district’s schools, as well as Hartford and Olpe student council members.
Southern Lyon County is looking for a replacement for Dr. Mike Argabright, who plans to retire at the end of June.
