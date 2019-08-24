Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America has announced the winners of its annual, system-wide Art is Ageless competition.
The works of more than 60 senior artists from Kansas and Missouri will be featured in the 2020 Art is Ageless calendar and greeting cards.
For the first time, the 2020 Art is Ageless calendar will feature 16 pull-out postcards. The chosen 2020 Art is Ageless calendar and greeting card artwork includes amateur and professional entries selected from winning entries in nine categories.
Two Emporia artists will have their pieces featured on postcards in 2020 and one will have hers put on a greeting card. Nancy McKinzie’s painting “Fence with a View” and Margaret Gunselman’s photo titled “Greeting the Morning” will appear on postcards. “Italian Dreams,” a painting by Sarah Nix, will be featured on a greeting card.
Fellow Emporian Paul Johnston was also honored by inclusion in the system-wide competition with his painting, “Burr Oak Leaves.”
Art is Ageless is open exclusively to people age 65 and older. Competition pieces and works must have been completed in the past five years. Artists not interested in competition were invited to enter the Art is Ageless exhibit only. More than 190 pieces were judged at the masterpiece level for inclusion in the calendar and Art is Ageless greeting cards.
The Best of Show – Professional winner is Juanita Rapp-Wyman with her drawing “Farmer Working on his Irrigation Pump.” Rapp-Wyman entered the competition at Farmington Presbyterian Manor in Farmington, Missouri.
The Best of Show – Amateur winner is Sharon Nelson with her drawing “Golden Years, Golden Gears.” Nelson entered the competition at Aberdeen Village in Olathe.
The Art is Ageless program includes art classes, musical and dramatic events, educational opportunities and current events discussions on PMMA campuses throughout the year.
Art is Ageless is a copyrighted program of Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America that started in 1980. Art is Ageless is an extension of Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America’s wellness programs, which focus on mental, physical, social and spiritual health.
To be eligible for PMMA’s masterpiece level competition, artists entered a juried competition at one of 16 Presbyterian Manor communities in Kansas and Missouri.
