Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Tuesday
Hit and run, E 6th Ave & Market St, 8:02
Vehicle Abandoned, 1300 Block East St, 10:25
Agency Assist, 1200 Block W 12th Ave, 10:26
Domestic Disturbance, Information redacted
Locate Attempt, E 12th Ave & Peyton St, 12:53
Motor Vehicle Accident, W 6th Ave & Prairie St, 17:30
Sex Offense, Information Redacted
Disturbance, 500 Block E 12th Ave, 22:47
Wednesday
Motor Vehicle Accident, W 7th Ave & Chestnut St, 6:55
Sheriff
Tuesday
Theft, 1400 Block Road 290 Admire, 13:36
Theft, 500 Block Mechanic St, 21:18
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.