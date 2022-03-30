Emporia escaped severe thunderstorm damage from a strong cold front Tuesday night, but Chase County did not.
A spotter three miles south of Cottonwood Falls said tree limbs measuring one inch in diameter or larger were blown down by the storm.
Much of Lyon County received soaking rain, beginning with a severe thunderstorm warning during the 7 p.m. hour.
An observer five miles northwest of Reading reported 3.35 inches of rain at 7 a.m. Wednesday. Other places had less than that, but still impressive amounts.
A location three miles northwest of Emporia had 2.35 inches at 8 a.m. A recording station five miles south-southeast of Bushong had 2.06 inches at around 7:50 a.m.
The Allen area had not only rain, but hail during the 7 p.m. hour Tuesday. Emporia Municipal Airport received 1.17 inches before the rain stopped around 1 a.m.
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reported K-99 was closed Wednesday morning as a precaution, between Interstate 35 and the Road 240-Road L area.
The Lyon County Emergency Communications Center added that parts of Road 160 and Road 215 were barricaded as well due to flooding.
Evergy showed about 657 customers without power in the Council Grove during the height of the storm Tuesday evening. Spotty outages occurred in other places as well, including Madison.
The chance for rain goes down during Wednesday in Emporia. But the National Weather Service has put a 30% “chance of snow” in the forecast for Thursday morning, because the temperature will drop to near freezing.
Any rain-snow mix will switch to entirely rain by 10 a.m. Thursday. Then the sun should break through during the afternoon. But more rain is possible Friday night, as well as between Sunday-Tuesday next week.
