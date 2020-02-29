Five students from Instructor Jacob Lang’s shop class at Northern Heights High School are helping the state with their latest project.
They constructed fish habitat structures for Lyon State Fishing Lake. Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism supplied the materials. They constructed five cubes. The location of the cubes will be available on the KDWPT fishing report web page for Lyon SFL.
Junior Trey Rathke, senior Gabe Brammel, sophomore Colby Galloway, junior Olivia Barrett and senior Ty Floyd completed the project, which is part of their Personalized Learning Time being implemented this year as part of the school redesign.
Olpe High School constructed 12 cubes that will be placed in Olpe City Lake next week.
