LEBO — The first round of the 8-Man Division I Playoffs didn’t show anything different from the Lebo Wolves on Thursday evening.
They continued to score at a sound clip, running over Goessel, 58-8.
“(We) got off to a good start,” Lebo Head Coach Brian Hadley said. “We were able to run the ball, (which) set up the pass. Anytime we can do that, we’ve got a pretty good passing game that we can play-action off of.
“We’ve been pretty good at distributing the ball around so you can’t key on one guy. It always starts with our quarterback first.”
Devan McEwen again was the focal point for the Wolves’ success, carrying the ball three times for 58 yards with a pair of touchdowns, but also completing eight passes for 119 yards and three scores.
He also made two of the biggest defensive plays, reeling in a pair of interceptions to keep Lebo on the offensive attack.
“We played well,” Hadley said. “I was really proud of our defense.”
Andrew Bailey also had a pair of touchdown runs, as well as a 7-yard touchdown pass from McEwen. Luke Davies and Kaden Ott also scored to boost the Wolves’ total on the day.
Goessel broke the shutout bid in the final minute of the first half, getting a 47-yard touchdown pass to close the gap to 50-8, but Bailey’s trip to the end zone came in the final 15 seconds to make sure the mercy-rule remained in effect at halftime.
Lebo (7-2) won’t have an easy road moving forward as its next opponent will come in the form of undefeated Canton-Galva, which dominated Chase County, 46-0, on Thursday.
“We played them last year in the first round of the playoffs before everybody knew how good they were,” Hadley said. “We played (even) with them for a little bit but they ... took it to us in the second half. They’ve got everybody back (from that group) and we’ve pretty much got everybody back so we’ll see how much we’ve developed. We’ve been on a roll here the last four weeks.”
