COTTONWOOD FALLS — Bluegrass music and a cool autumn breeze delighted guests during the sold-out 2021 River Suite on the Bridge fundraiser in Cottonwood Falls Saturday evening.
River Suite is an annual fundraiser benefiting the Chase County Chamber of Commerce which welcomes patrons to enjoy a rare opportunity to dine on the historic Cottonwood River Bridge, overlooking the waterfall in downtown Cottonwood Falls.
“It’s a fundraiser, of course, for the chamber as well as a community event,” Chamber Director Toni Schneider said. “It’s also a tourism event. People see the advertising on social media and say, ‘Oh, let’s go to the Flint Hills. We had such a great time at River Suite, let’s go back.’”
And, it’s the only time a year that people can enjoy a dinner on the bridge.
Traditionally held the Friday evening before Symphony in the Flint Hills in June, the event was moved to September this year.
“We felt that the fall would be a wonderful time for the event that we usually have in the spring,” she said. “The weather is always unpredictable in Kansas, but it’s less unpredictable in the fall.”
After having to cancel the 2020 event due to COVID-19, Schneider said changes were made to ensure the safety of guests.
“We wanted everyone to be safe and we felt that because it was an outdoor event, it would be safer,” Schneider said. “I also changed how tables were arranged so people aren’t sitting quite as close together.”
The evening began with a happy hour performance by the Tallgrass Express String Band, fronted by Chase County’s own Annie Wilson. Wilson serenaded patrons with songs of the Old West and the Flint Hills as they enjoyed appetizers and drinks on the bridge.
Dinner was catered by Great Western Dining, which is affiliated with Butler County Community College. Schneider said students from Chase County Junior/Senior High School were also helping during the event.
“I have some wonderful volunteers from Chase County High School — they are the Kansas Association of Youth or KAYS members — and they are volunteering to help serve tables,” she said. “I also had members of the football team here helping me set up. It’s a community event with lots of help.”
Pretend Friend, a Wichita-based progressive bluegrass band, closed out the evening as music echoed over the falls well into the night.
