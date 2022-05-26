A new food truck called The Sweet Roller has come to town, offering a variety of desserts and treats at 801 W. Sixth Ave. in the north parking lot from 3-9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
“Me and my kids went to go get dessert one night and everything was closed,'' said Ally Thompson, creator and owner of The Sweet Roller. “Braums closed early. And around town all they sell is ice cream, there’s not really a place that sells desserts.”
Ally Thompson is a single mother of two and a nursing student who will be graduating May 2023. She has also maintained all A’s and B’s through the process of starting her own business. In January, Thompson broke her leg and ankle and was unable to work. She filled her spare time with recipe testing and creation.
Thompson saw a need in the community for not just desserts but also healthier options. She was familiar with diet culture and also knew that a lot of times people don’t want to make those healthier desserts when they could just go down the way for ice cream. She created a menu filled with fruit and yogurt-based desserts such as yogurt splits, banana split pops and a handful of other desserts. She also created “berry bombs,” which come in regular and chocolate. The treats consist of Greek yogurt, sugar free whipped topping and berries.
Since Thompson is the first member of her family to own their own business. She found help in the community by asking for advice from local food owners, including the owners of the Lazy Butt BBQ. She also received help from the Emporia State’s Small Business Development Center, which provided her information on how to start your own business. Along with this, she also had friends, family and other members of the community come and try her treats as she began testing recipes and building her menu.
“They have been the utmost appreciative, they’re happy and excited to see me,” she said. “I sold out of funnel cakes within an hour, sold 25 funnel cakes in an hour the very first day.”
Her food truck, the blueberry as it is called, was a happy accident. Thompson said she did not originally intend to purchase the vehicle, but found a great opportunity and couldn’t turn down the chance to fulfill her dessert selling needs. The experience has been a lot of trial and error and being willing to ask questions and help from people in the community whether it be inspectors, other food owners or others makes a huge difference and she would not be able to do it without their support, she said.
To find out more information and to stay up to date on when and where The Sweet Roller will be check out https://www.facebook.com/The-Sweet-Roller-109669345054199/.
