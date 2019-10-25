Downtown recognized one of its newest tenants on Thursday at the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting.
Houston Sober and Kelsey Bazil will be operating out of their office at 7 E. 6th Ave.
Both have been long-time members of the Emporia community before starting this agency on Aug. 1 of this year.
Present at the event were members of the Farmers Insurance district offices and local ambassadors with the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce.
While offering a variety of home, auto and life insurance, their target audience is the informed customer in search of the best quality of service.
