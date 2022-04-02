From Caldwell in the south to McPherson in the center, Kansas is filled with old opera houses. There’s even one in Strong City, which a group works to restore.
“It’s a little bit misleading, because there’s no evidence that opera was ever sung there,” Ross MacTaggart with the Strong City Preservation Alliance said.
The alliance marks its 20th anniversary this year, with its main goal renovating a large building with more than 120 years of history. It now has a definite plan in mind for that.
“We’ve retained an architect,” MacTaggart said last week. It’s Ben Moore Studio of Council Grove, which considers preservation one of its specialties.
“He’s finished drawing for us,” MacTaggart continued. “At some point, we will send those drawings out for bid. Only then will we get an idea of what it will cost.”
It currently has seating for an estimated 100 people, along with a modern sound system and movie screen.
Movies were among the latest crazes when the Strong City Auditorium, as it was originally called, was built in 1900. The trend in calling things “opera houses” took over after that.
“It was simply a place where you would sit down, and there would be a stage and you would be entertained,” MacTaggart said.
The building served as a movie theater for decades. In fact, an “Uptown” sign installed outside it last summer is modeled after one of the 1940s.
But the main auditorium closed during the 1990s. Then a crossroads moment came in 2000.
“One night, in the middle of the night, the roof collapsed,” MacTaggart said. That was four years after the Michigan native arrived in Kansas.
That led to the alliance’s creation in 2002. The roof was rebuilt with help from a state grant, then the alliance started making other improvements. For instance, a giant arched window was renovated in 2018.
The third annual “Black Tie Affair” fundraiser for the alliance probably will occur in October. But don’t take that too literally.
“You can wear a black-tie T-shirt, black-tie earrings,” MacTaggart joked.
But last year’s s event had some serious green. The alliance had a net gain of about $17,000.
“Strong City is a town of about 450 people,” MacTaggart noted. So collecting that money was “quite extraordinary” to him.
“It shows even small towns can be very resilient, and get together and do some incredible things,” he said.
MacTaggart said the alliance probably will continue its approach of recent years, in upgrading one part of the opera house at a time. But he’s happy for what’s been accomplished so far.
“We have a functioning bathroom, with even hot water,” he laughed. “We have the building back in use again for the purpose for which it was built.”
Donations to the Strong City Preservation Alliance can be made at any time through the link at 1900Theater.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.