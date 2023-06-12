090718 Spooktember 2

Equipment set up during an investigation by Flint Hills Paranormal. 

 Photo courtesy of Flint Hills Paranormal

Flint Hills Paranormal will host the first-ever Flint Hills Spirit Fair from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at the Lyon County History Center, 711 Commercial St.

Several card and numerology readers and chakra balance practitioners will be at the Flint Hills Spirit Fair. Vendors will have items for sale including Native American Art, jewelry, rocks, crystals and spooky crafts. There will be speakers on various topics as well.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.