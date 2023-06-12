Flint Hills Paranormal will host the first-ever Flint Hills Spirit Fair from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at the Lyon County History Center, 711 Commercial St.
Several card and numerology readers and chakra balance practitioners will be at the Flint Hills Spirit Fair. Vendors will have items for sale including Native American Art, jewelry, rocks, crystals and spooky crafts. There will be speakers on various topics as well.
Brandy Nance, co-founder of Flint Hills Paranormal said there will be something for everyone.
“We wanted to create a community event that everyone can enjoy,” Nance said. “Whether you’re looking to find a new treasure or have your tarot cards or palm read, there will be something for you.”
Linda Clarke, co-founder of Flint Hills Paranormal, said she hopes this event will become an annual one.
“This event has tremendous growth opportunity,” Clarke said. “Some of our vendors this year are coming from as far away as Oklahoma. We encourage the community to support this event so it can grow year after year.”
Entry into the event is free. However, the vendors may charge a fee for their services such as card reading.
The public is encouraged to join the Flint Hills Spirit Fair’s Facebook group to connect with the vendors, see items that will be for sale and learn about topics that speakers will focus on.
This event is co-sponsored by Flint Hills Paranormal and the Lyon County History Center.
