County commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding involving the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center and Emporia State University Police and Safety to allow for increased collaboration between the entities during a regularly-scheduled action session Thursday morning.
LCECC Director Roxy Van Gundy said the county call center would begin overseeing communications for ESU beginning sometime in June, a move which had been a long time coming.
“We’ve been discussing the possibility of our center taking over public safety service for ESU primarily for traffic stops and when their personnel are on calls with the EPD or the Sheriff’s Office,” Van Gundy said. “Right now, they’re on a different radio system, so if we need them, it’s not always the easiest to get in touch. It’s not always easy for them to communicate with each other as well. When we move to 800 [mhz radios], we’re going to bring them all on the same channel so everybody can work together.
“They’ll still be handling admin calls, like letting people into buildings, handling lockouts and other things like that. Those will be services they provide with their own center. As far as keeping track of units and just understanding where all of our resources are, I think it will really help us streamline the things we’ve already been doing.”
Separately, commissioners also approved the county’s annual 911 call handling system payment. The $73,320 renewal fee will allow local agencies to keep up-to-date with the latest advancements in the state, and seek assistance from other county communication centers in the event of a service outage.
“Kansas is a little different than other states because we have a state-wide call handling system,” Van Gundy said. “The coordinating council sends a bill out every month for those services, which gives us access to all our phone systems as well as the other technology that is linked to that, like Text-to-911, for instance. We’ve had several upgrades to our systems throughout the years, and a big initiative in 2019 was get all of the counties connected. When we had those big storms near the end of August, it knocked out power to our center. McPherson County was able to help us out because we have the state-wide call handling system.”
