Olpe will be without a post office in two weeks, due to what the U.S. Postal Service calls a “change of ownership.”
A letter sent Friday by Emporia Postmaster Tess Weimar says the USPS had a “loss of lease” on its Olpe location at 118 Westphalia Street.
“The Postal Service will temporarily install centralized mailboxes in Olpe as soon as possible,” the letter from Weimar says, while service is "temporarily suspended."
The Gazette learned Sunday that the Olpe building is owned by developer Cory Haag. A message left with Haag was not immediately returned.
Messages left with Olpe Mayor Keith Pimple and City Council President Leslie Farr Sunday also were not immediately returned.
Beginning Saturday, May 14, postal services for Olpe will be moved to the Emporia post office 10 miles away, at 625 Merchant St.
“Customers are reminded to bring photo identification,” Weimar wrote.
USPS.com indicates the Madison post office is slightly closer to Olpe, at nine miles away.
The Olpe post office remains open weekday mornings from 8 a.m. until noon and from 8:15-8:30 a.m. Saturday. Weimar said the collection box outside the building will not be affected, nor will rural route service.
