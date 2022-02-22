Wintry weather may have put Chase County Schools in danger of calling off classes Tuesday morning.
Evergy reported about 288 customers lost power in the Strong City area shortly after 5:30 a.m. The goal was to restore service by 7:15 a.m.
A spokesperson for USD 284 said service was rested at 7:40 a.m., allowing classes to start on time.
The exact cause of the Strong City outage was not immediately known.
Curiously, Lyon County was under a winter weather advisory while Chase County was not. The advisory lasted until 8 a.m. for freezing drizzle sticking to roads and bridges, after light snow fell during the night.
All parts of the Emporia area will deal with bitterly low wind chills through most of the week. They could drop to 20 below zero west of the Kansas Turnpike Wednesday morning and 15 below Friday morning.
While the sky should clear in Emporia during the day Tuesday, the high temperature is only forecast at 26. A chance of snow returns Wednesday night, with a 40% chance for it Thursday morning.
Presidents Day marked the warmest day so far this year, with 72 degrees at Emporia Municipal Airport. That was two degrees short of a record for February 21.
Then came the big drop. And for some people, the big overnight weather question may have involved numerology.
On Tuesday, 2/22/22 at 2:22 a.m., the official temperature in Emporia was... 21 degrees. With a northwest wind of 23 miles per hour, gusting to 30.
