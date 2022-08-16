The big numbers at the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve this Labor Day will be nine and four.
“Our theme is the nine patch and the four patch,” spokesperson Heather Brown said.
If you know what those phrases mean, you're probably into quilting. While nine plus four does not equal 17, they'll be featured at the preserve's 17th annual Labor Day quilt show north of Strong City.
“The nine-patch comes from the design of the quilt,” Brown explained this week. “Let's say you have a square. A nine-patch is made of nine squares.”
A lot of squares are combined into blocks, then the blocks are set together to complete what the preserve calls “fabric masterpieces.”
“Sometimes it makes a very unique design or a very plain design,” Brown said.
This year's event in the preserve's historic barn will have more than the traditional quilt displays.
“We're actually having a special speaker,” Brown said. “She'll be talking about some of our local quilters from the early 1900s.”
Deb Devine will share her historical research on Saturday, September 3 at 1:30 p.m.
Unlike some shows, everyone is welcome to submit a quilt for the preserve's display. Last year, about 30 were entered.
Visitors can vote for their favorite during the three-day show, with the winner being announced Monday afternoon, September 5.
“We're hoping to focus on the nine-patch and the four-patch, but we're open to other quilts as well,” Brown said.
People who visit the free display also can check renovations underway at the preserve. The Visitors Center is being modernized, while the parking lot is being paved.
“The breezeway between the two buildings will still be there, but it has an A-frame roof on it,” Brown said. “It will be more eye-catching to lead people into the Visitors Center.”
Brown hopes the renovations will be complete by the end of the year.
To enter a quilt in the Labor Day display September 3-5, call the preserve at 620-273-8494, extension 270.
Brown prefers people leave their quilts at the Visitors Center's Administrative Office by Monday, August 29 to allow time for processing. The entrance is two miles north of Strong City on K-177.
