Congregation members at Emporia’s First Church of the Nazarene transported visitors back in time to Bethlehem during their annual drive-in nativity Friday and Saturday evening.
Groups of cars began the circuit by checking in with “King Herod,” — ensuring they were properly marked in the census by offering donations of canned goods to the local Salvation Army — before making their way through a beat-by-beat retelling of the first Christmas story. Costume-clad volunteers of all ages served in the roles of shepherds, soldiers, the three wisemen, angels and — of course — Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus, who could be found residing in a full-sized manger throughout the night.
Supporting actors included live sheep, a steer, donkeys, a small horse and even three fully-grown camels which were all available for petting and pictures. Free Bibles were also handed out by members of Gideon’s International, reminding visitors the meaning of the holiday was deeper than just the typical celebration of gift-giving.
Drive-in organizers Terry and Everett Weems said they couldn’t take credit for the idea, but knew it would be a great way of spreading the joy and importance of the season while reaching out to members of the community in the process.
“Everett and I moved here 11 years ago and, starting out, we used to go to the Christian church at 12th Avenue where we enjoyed their live nativity,” Terry Weems said. “When our kids were little, we always went to a live nativity with them. When the church stopped doing it, I found that it was something I felt was really lacking for me during the Christmas season. Last year, they cut all these trees down at the front of the church, and we were trying to figure out something to do with them. Everett suggested using them as material for a live nativity, and it all just came together very quickly.”
“From that point, we just figured it was something we’d like to make an annual event,” Everett Weems added. “As you do anything, you learn and grow from it, and we’ve always had an eye toward expanding it a bit each year. We wanted to get a camel last year, but we couldn’t find one, so I went on Google and came across a place in Nickerson that had an exotic animal farm. Turns out they rented camels, so we just went forward from there.”
Besides thanking 12th Avenue Baptist Church for the idea itself, the Weemses said none of the festivities would be possible without the generosity of volunteers from other local congregations, which provided actors with many of their costumes and other necessary materials to host such a large-scale production. In the future, the couple hopes the drive-in can keep growing to incorporate even more stations and visitors, providing a new, yearly tradition for families looking to acknowledge the “true meaning of the season.”
“This means a lot for me personally, because it’s about glorifying Jesus,” Terry said. “It’s my heart’s desire to do that, especially during this time of year where the message can be shared with so many different people. If we can plant good, positive memories in the kids that stop by, or even the kids dressing up in the costumes themselves, that’s something we want to keep doing each year.”
“The whole thing just provides us an opportunity to share with and be there for the community,” Everett added. “As we continue to develop this, we’d like to be able to involve everyone in Emporia even more, including all the other churches … It’s important because it gets families out spending some time together. When you have a carload of people seeing all the lights, the activities and hearing the story together, it just makes everything that much more special.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.