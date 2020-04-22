The Lyon County Emergency Communications Center recorded a jump in controlled burn calls over 2019 despite a request last month from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to reduce burned acres in an effort to mitigate respiratory concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Landowners typically burn fields each spring as a way to control invasive plant growth and to increase pasture quality for grazing.
LCECC Director Roxy Van Gundy said the dispatch center has received 1,819 controlled burn calls (or 3,638 total) from Feb. 1 - Monday. Each controlled burn call generates two calls total, because the landowner must call back when the burn is finished.
More than half of those calls — 1,135 — have come in since March 26 — the day KDHE released its recommendations.
Van Gundy said 26 of those calls were out-of-control burns from Feb. 1 - Monday.
The KDHE had encouraged ranchers to hold off or reduce burning land in an effort to keep air clear during the pandemic. Respiratory issues are a major symptom associated with the novel coronavirus and officials warned that individuals with respiratory issues such as asthma, or those with preexisting heart and lung diseases, may experience worse symptoms due to the smoke from fires. With the potential of the pandemic overwhelming the state’s medical facilities, the hope was to reduce the worsening of symptoms due to smoke from fires.
Van Gundy was not surprised about the increase in calls.
“You are always going to see an increase,” she said. “I think that’s quite a jump considering the time period we are in, but it seemed like there were quite a bit more. You do have a warped since of what’s real in dispatch, so it is nice to see the numbers reflect what we were thinking. Additionally, we also had quite a few more calls requesting burn permits from deputies. That is something that deputies can do, but due to COVID shutting down some city offices, I’m guessing that’s why there was a jump there. I do believe that some of the wet weather helped us, because it came at the right time when we needed a break, but yeah, none of this slowed at all.”
With the potential of the pandemic overwhelming the state’s medical facilities, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment on March 26 encouraged land owners and managers to reduce burned acres this spring in an effort to mitigate respiratory concerns connected to breathing the smoke.
About 2.6 million acres were burned in Kansas last year, compared to 1.5 million acres in 2018 and 2.4 million acres in 2017, according to satellite data by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
