OLPE — The Olpe Eagles opened their playoff run with a authoritative victory over Uniontown on Friday night, scoring five touchdowns in the second quarter of a 55-0 victory.
The Eagles held just a 7-0 lead after the opening quarter, getting a 1-yard touchdown run from Brayden Weiss midway through the first.
Olpe added to its total in the first minute of the second quarter on a 5-yard run from Colby Hoelting. Hoelting had a pair of scoring pushes in the period, as well as throwing touchdown passes to Jordan Barnard and Dawson Soyez. A 39-yard scoring run from Damon Redeker and the Eagles’ lead sprouted to 42-0 at halftime.
Wylie Redeker caught a 5-yard touchdown early in the third, with the Eagles triggering the mercy rule on an 11-yard scoring run from Redeker with 3:10 to play.
Olpe (10-0) will face its biggest challenge of the season next week as it will host Centralia (9-1). The Panthers won a 46-14 blowout over Northern Heights on Friday night.
(0) comments
