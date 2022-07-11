The Chase County Commission discussed the ongoing 2023 budget at its meeting at the Chase County Courthouse on Monday.
The mill levy rate will not exceed last year’s, Commissioner Matt Miller said.
“I don’t see anything glaring that warrants us raising taxes,” Miller said. “Yes, we’re exceeding the revenue-neutral rate, but we’re actually going down two mills.”
Commissioners voted unanimously to purchase two self-loading ambulance cots for $84,875.92 for Chase County EMS. $45,000 of the total will come out of the American Rescue fund, with the rest coming out of the ambulance equipment fund.
Scott Harris of Chase County EMS told commissioners the current cots, which are around 14 years old, were having problems with motors and hydraulics and needed to have wheels and brakes replaced.
Harris presented two quotes to the commission, one for two regular cots and one for two self-loading cots. The self-loading cots will make it easier for first responders to load patients in and out of the ambulance.
“We are struggling right now, getting the cots into the ambulance. We’re actually lifting the cot 42 to 44 inches off the ground, pulling the cot and pushing it in,” Harris said.
“I’m surprised we have not had a reportable back injury,” he added.
Commissioners gave the go-ahead on drilling a well for the Cedar Point Fire Station. Currently, the fire department is getting their water by pumping it out of a creek. Commissioners have been discussing an alternative source of water for the fire station, including digging a well or tying into an existing line.
Bruce Fetrow and County Fire Chief Steve Fillmore of Cedar Point Station updated commissioners on the situation with the water source.
“Basically what we need is something to top them off with when we come in, not so much to run in, fill up, and go back out,” Fetrow said.
Drilling the well would cost $3,500 minimum, Fillmore said. Tying into an existing waterline would cost even more, with around $11,000 in pipe alone.
Commissioners also announced they would meet at the Cedar Point Station at 7 p.m. Aug. 11.
Steve Prasko with Advantage Computer presented commissioners with an updated system for the county’s computers. The county has 14 PCs in the building, Prasko said, which all operate on a pier to pier network. The new system, if the commissioners approve it, would establish a domain controller which would help keep information confidential and increase cyber security.
Commissioners also moved to finance a 2022 Caterpillar excavator and approved the purchase of a newer model chipper for the Road and Bridge department.
