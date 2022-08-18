A federal grand jury has indicted a Chase County man on two federal child pornography counts.
The U.S. Attorney’s office in Wichita announced Thursday that Walter Haskin, 27, of Cottonwood Falls was indicted for attempting to distribute child porn, as well as one count of possessing it.
Haskin was arrested in mid-July, accused of uploading a video of a six-year-old boy to Dropbox and having X-rated images on his phone during questioning at the Chase County Sheriff’s Office.
Haskin waived a preliminary hearing on the charges two weeks ago. No date has been set for his next court appearance.
Haskin has not been charged at the state level with child pornography. But Chase County court records indicate he was arrested in early February for misdemeanor theft of property or services. That case is in deferral, apparently because of the federal charges.
Haskin remains in the Butler County Jail, apparently because the Chase County Jail is full.
