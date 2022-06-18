In celebration of Flag Day, the Chase County All Veterans Committee hosted its annual American Flag Retirement Ceremony in Swope Park.
The event begins with patriotic music played by the Flint Hills Community Band, which is followed by the retirement of the American flag.
Clay Childs, chairman of the Chase County All Veterans Committee, said that this event is important because it brings Americans together.
“I do think, again, it’s a time when our country is somewhat divided in almost everything that we do, but the flag has always been, to me, a symbol of unity as Americans,” Childs said. “It’s what we come together and serve under, and it represents us all.”
The conductor of the Flint Hills Community Band, Lisa Bolieu, said that she thinks playing music at this ceremony is important because it helps set the stage for the flag retirement.
“The patriotic music helps set the stage, and it’s the heritage of music also that goes right along with that patriotism,” Bolieu said.
Childs likes having the Flint Hills Community Band play at this event because hearing a live band play patriotic music is not something people get to hear often.
“There are other events where there is recorded music, and sure, it’s professional and it’s well done by paid musicians, but there’s nothing like having a live musician here,” Childs said. “You know, how many other times during the year do you actually get to listen to a live band perform patriotic music? For me, it’s like the one time a year I get to hear it, so it’s fantastic.”
This event was supposed to be the last event that Charles Rayl hosted as chairman of the Chase County All Veterans Committee, but he was not able to attend the event for personal reasons. Because of this, the newly elected chairman of the committee, Clay Childs, began his duties early for the Flag Day ceremony.
It is a huge honor for Childs to take over as the chairman for the committee.
“Veterans affairs are important to me, so I’m honored to be able to do what I can to represent the Chase County veterans to the best of my ability,” Childs said.
