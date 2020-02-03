There was a cuteness overload at Burnley Memorial Library in Cottonwood Falls on Saturday morning as area children attended a story time with some special guests: a litter of 7-week old puppies.
The puppies belong to Chase County resident Mike Holder. Librarian Janet Ayers arranged for Holder to bring them to the library for a special Saturday morning story time that included a reading of “Charlie's Snow Day” by Ree Drummond for Puppy Day.
“We do several special events throughout the year,” Ayers said, “and I thought this would be fun and different for the kids.”
In 2019, Burnley Memorial Library hosted nine special events with attendance ranging from 40-114 people. The library will host several events again in 2020 — including Lamb Day and Rodeo Day — and introduce new events such as a photo exhibit and Retired Nurses Day.
On the first-ever Puppy Day, children and puppies played on the library lawn for a while before the children went inside to hear the story. Each child was presented with a puppy bookmark and a coupon from Casey's for a free cookie. Most also selected a book to check out and read at home.
North Central Kansas Library Systems Director Linda Knupp was visiting as part of her role to support and facilitate regional libraries. She was impressed with Ayers' creativity in planning the morning's activities.
“What a great story time,” she said. “Come see the puppies, hear a story and get a free cookie. It's such a joyful thing for mid-winter, to be outside in the sun with puppies.”
Russell Sibler, 6, is a frequent visitor at the library, along with his mom and siblings. He likes reading chapter books and thought having puppies at the library was a good idea — within reason.
“Having the puppies was good, I liked them, but they shouldn't be here all the time,” he said. “They would be messy.”
Wren Burton, 9, is a fan of Harry Potter and historical fiction, especially stories about pioneers. She also enjoyed playing with the puppies.
“They're so cute,” she said, “but their breath kind of stinks.”
The puppies in question had no comment as they were worn out and had been taken home.
Burnley Memorial Library is located at 401 N. Oak St (across from the Chase County Courthouse). Hours are 2 - 7 p.m. Monday, 2 - 5 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. - noon Saturday. Learn more about the library and upcoming events at facebook.com/BML4BOOKS.
