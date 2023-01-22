Emporia didn't have to do a lot of heavy snow lifting Sunday, after a winter storm moved through./
The National Weather Service reported one inch of snow fell three miles northwest of Emporia, while 1.4 inches landed five miles east-southeast of Emporia.
Osage City had 1.5 inches of snow, while one inch also fell on Cottonwood Falls.
But areas to the north and west had much more. Interstate 70 was closed for hours west of Hays Saturday, as 11 inches of snow fell in some places.
Emporia State University delayed its Sunday basketball doubleheader until 3 p.m. to allow Fort Hays State's teams time to show up. Hays had 8.5 inches of snow.
The next opportunity for snow in Emporia comes Tuesday evening, beginning as a rain-snow mix. So far, the NWS is not estimating how much snow could fall.
Before that, patchy fog is expected during the pre-dawn hours Monday.
