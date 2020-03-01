Flint Hills Technical College is helping keep smiles bright for the youngest Emporians.
FHTC interacts with children throughout the school year, requiring each FHTC student to do a children’s cleaning and examination four times per semester.
“It seems like all the students love the kids,” Dental Hygiene Program Instructor Cheryl Bosiljevac said.
Dental hygiene students complete the exam, and they are overseen by a dentist and licensed hygienist. Not only do the students enjoy interacting with the children, but the children have a positive experience, too.
“They love it when you count their teeth, and they have a story to tell for every tooth they’ve lost,” Bosiljevac said. “We don’t rush them in and out.”
Bosiljevac has heard stories about children receiving more money (from the “Tooth Fairy”) for teeth they have lost that do not have cavities.
One of the aims students and instructors have is getting children used to the habit of visiting the dentist and having a positive experience, so when they visit another dentist, they are comfortable with the equipment and know what to expect. Since FHTC only does preventative hygiene, sometimes the dentist will refer children who need other services to a pedadontist — a dentist who specializes in children’s dental health.
Both the students and the children, as well as parents, augment their education when working together. Bosiljevac said educating children and parents is her favorite part of children’s visits. Sometimes the parents have not received proper dental hygiene education, so educating them with their child is both important and fun. FHTC provides a flyer about the acidity of common foods and drinks and encourages people to rinse their mouths after consuming something acidic.
Bosiljevac warns against putting juice in bottles and using bottles for children who are old enough to use cups. Children’s dental health is not directly related to parents’ dental health, unless connected to another genetic relation. Dental health can be an area in which parents, or other caretakers, can bond with the child.
Bosiljevac said she has heard stories where parents and children stand on one foot and set a timer for brushing their teeth; others make funny faces in the mirror. Some parents let the child brush their teeth for fun, or they try brushing their teeth with the non-dominant hand. As long as the teeth get thoroughly brushed, good dental hygiene can be fun.
When people bring children in, parents also often schedule an exam for themselves, other family members or friends, to make it a social hygiene endeavor. Bosiljevac reminds everyone that we have our teeth for a lifetime, so it is important to keep them healthy.
FHTC is looking for more children to work with. The general guideline is for everyone to visit the dentist every six months. Cleanings and exams for the general public cost $20, regardless of insurance, though college students and veterans are free.
“We need children,” Bosiljevac said. “I want the students to experience working with children.”
FHTC now has a special unit for children that makes taking x-rays of the mouth easier and more comfortable. Children and adults should brush and floss their teeth every day, and fluoride toothpaste and mouthwash are recommended, as long as they are not swallowed.
To schedule a dental appointment with FHTC, call 341-1352.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.