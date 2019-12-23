The Hays House Restaurant, which traces its roots to the early days of Council Grove, has closed for an indefinite period of time.
Without prior public notice, operations ceased last Wednesday at the end of the business day.
“Unforeseen circumstances” were cited in an announcement posted on the Hays House Facebook page.
A printed message posted on the front door to the business noted the establishment is “temporarily closed."
The information posted on Facebook indicated the restaurant would re-open early in 2020, while the printed notice on the door asked persons to check the Facebook page or website at www.hayshouse.com for updates on re-opening.
Flint Hills Investors, a group of businesspersons and private individuals, assumed ownership and operational responsibilities for the business from the previous owner after the kitchen sustained major damage and the remainder of the building sustained smoke damage during an early morning fire in December 2011.
The restaurant was closed while a new, more modern kitchen was installed and clean-up work was completed.
The Hays House re-opened in May 2012.
The investors have hired a series of managers since that time to handle day-to-day operations.
Approximately 4 and 1/2 months ago, Stan Lerner of Winfield became the most recent manager.
On Nov. 1, a short-term lease agreement between Lerner and the investors went into effect.
As the days drew closer for the agreement to expire, talks between Lerner and the investors broke down after it initially appeared a new lease agreement was about to be reached.
Lerner has owned and operated the Chef’s Table (formerly Iron Gate Inn) in Winfield since 2011. He also was executive chef at the Emporia Country Club for a couple of months in 2018.
Tim Tyner of Council Grove, an investor and spokesman for the group, is optimistic a new lessee will be found. He said interest has been expressed in leasing the Hays House, but declined to elaborate.
Tyner added the investors agreed Oct. 29 not to remain in the restaurant business.
Tyner said the investor group will retain ownership of the building and facilities, adding terms of a lease with a restaurant operator will require the name of the business remain unchanged.
He said cleaning, painting and floor refinishing projects will be completed while the Hays House is closed.
Tyner said in past years it was not unusual for the business to be closed for two weeks each year for those types of tasks to be completed.
He said the business could reopen as soon as Feb. 1, adding that the date was flexible.
