The Lyon County Crime Stoppers “Felon Friday” drive now is after a teenager.
Tyler John Aubuchon, 19, is wanted for undisclosed felony warrants. Gazette archives indicate his background is in the Reading area.
People with a tip about Aubuchon's location or other crimes could receive a reward of as much as $1,000.
To leave a tip, call Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273, visit P3Tips.com online or download the P3 app.
Crime Stoppers posted a second wanted man on social media Friday. But Lyon County Detention Center records show he was back in custody Monday morning
John Primeaux, 54, was wanted after failing to appear for a Lyon County District Court sentencing hearing last week. He pleaded guilty in late May to burglary and theft at the Emporia Recreation Center earlier this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.