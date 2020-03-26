A special meeting will be held today at 1 p.m. by the Chase County Board of Commissioners. The purpose of the meeting is to implement the emergency order of the County Health Officer.
More information to come.
GROUCHO said:
Believe me..........it is very essential [beam]
ctutor said:
ctutor said:
Absolutely. If we all cooperate, it will impact the larger damage that may be done by this virus otherwise.
booker5m said:
Aim_High said:
Taking your dog to the park is not essential, lol.
Aim_High said:
Aim_High said:
At the farm or the store? Just curious :)
KB Thomas said:
flinthills88 said:
GROUCHO said:
