Summer activities just got whole lot sweeter.
The Sweet Granada is hosting its first ever Candy Camp.
From 10 a.m. - noon each Saturday through July 27, Sweet Granada staff and local artist Stephanie Achille are partnering to meld visual and culinary art.
“We thought it would be a fun opportunity to partner with local artist Stephanie Achille,” Owner Kim Redeker said.
Redeker first partnered with Achille when she treated her staff to one of the artist’s painting classes. The Sweet Granada has continued to work with Achille throughout the years, inviting her to make hand-painted wrapping paper for holiday specials.
Achille was also the Sweet Granada’s featured artist in February at Emporia First Friday.
Each camp has a different theme: fantasy chocolates (Saturday), abstract art (July 20) and a day at the beach (July 27).
During fantasy chocolates, participants can expect to make dragon suckers, unicorn bark, luster dusted dragon eggs and magic pretzel wands.
The abstract art camp will consist of abstract chocolate clusters, splatter chocolate bars, splatter canvas and splatter wrapping paper for wrapping the chocolates.
A day at the beach will have participants making seashell chocolates, mermaid cupcakes, beach bark and a painted seashell.
“I think it will be a fun activity,” Redeker said. “In July, it’s starting to get really hot, and sometimes parents are looking for indoor activities to do, so we thought we would give it a try this year. If it goes well, maybe it’s something we can expand on.”
Redeker said the event is designed for children, but adults are welcome, too.
“I think that one, it will be a fun, interactive Saturday morning,” she said. “We really hope that they gain a little bit of an insider introduction to art and culinary art, and we also enjoy any opportunity we have to let guests see kind of a behind the scenes look at The Sweet Granada.”
The Sweet Granada has done similar things a few times for private parties, according to Redeker.
“[The participants] always bring so much enthusiasm and sincere delight in learning the chocolate process,” she said. “It’s always kind of inspirational for us as chocolate makers to see how cool it is from outside eyes.”
Each camp has 12 participant spots. The camp registration fee for each participant is $40 per camp. To get more information on and register for Candy Camp, visit the shop at 803 Commercial St., or call 342-9600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.