A change of scenery did not keep people away from an event for Strong City’s theater.
“I think we had close to 90 guests,” Strong City Preservation Alliance board member Scott Wiltse said Sunday about the third annual “Black Tie Affair.”
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A change of scenery did not keep people away from an event for Strong City’s theater.
“I think we had close to 90 guests,” Strong City Preservation Alliance board member Scott Wiltse said Sunday about the third annual “Black Tie Affair.”
Saturday night’s fundraiser offered an unusual definition of “semi-casual” dress. While visitors were encouraged to be casual, a black tie of some kind was expected.
This year’s event with a “Movie Night” theme was moved to St. Anthony’s Hall from the historic Strong City Theater, which benefits from the $50 tickets and auction.
“We’re in the process of trying to get some restoration work started on it,” Wiltse explained. “We didn’t want to be in there having an event if the contractor was going to be on-site.”
The Alliance’s Facebook page announced Sunday night that it collected $14,000 through tickets, auction items, donations and sponsorships. The evening featured dinner, bidding and music.
The main focus of the event was on what was built as the “Strong City Opera House” in 1900. After a couple of name changes, it’s now known as the Uptown Theater.
The alliance has also been involved with other Strong City restoration projects, including the town’s Train Depot and Caboose Park.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.