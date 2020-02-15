Soulless Barbershop and Salon is offering a fresh style to the Emporia community.
Soulless opened its doors at 601 Commercial St., beneath Brown’s Shoe Fit, in October. It has been adding a touch of confidence to the people of Emporia since.
Joseph Solis, owner and certified barber, said the confidence a haircut or styling gives someone is one of the most rewarding experiences of being a barber, because he gets to help each individual get closer to what they strive to achieve.
“You walk out and up those stairs feeling like a changed person,” he said.
He attributes this philosophy to the Deion Sanders quotation, “If you look good, you feel good. If you feel good, you play good.”
Solis grew up in Emporia and started cutting his father Francisco’s hair at age 11.
“I remember myself screwing up the back of his hairline, like, really bad,” he laughed, “so we ended up having a big talk about how that would never happen again.”
Solis began focusing his attention to detail, and as he grew up, his friends noticed his budding talent and recruited him to cut their hair. Solis always had the passion to cut hair, but was not quite sure what to do with that passion.
After high school, Solis went to work in welding and technology, though his two passions — hair and baseball — remained constant. He accepted that he would never play professional baseball, but that did not mean he could not pursue his passion for hair.
“I knew that I wanted to build a legacy,” Solis said. “The demand is high, I think, for Emporia to have a good barber shop.”
Solis started honing his skills through his independent research and a lot of practice. He knew the barber path called to him, so he enrolled in a fast-track program at the Paul Mitchell School in Wichita and obtained his license in July 2019, about eight months after enrolling. Solis learned how to work with hair of all lengths and textures, including facial hair. He worked 50-60 hours per week at the school, initially commuting to Wichita from Emporia every day, before eventually getting a temporary apartment there to finish his education.
Solis looks back on his time at the school fondly, and even returns to get his own hair cut. One moment that has nested itself in Solis’ heart is his participation with other Paul Mitchell students at a Convoy of Hope back to school event, where the students offered free haircuts for children.
“The smiles made it all worth it,” he said. “It was like the cherry on top, as they say, to my journey of changing everything that I knew.”
Solis now ventures to combine his passion for hair with “being part of something that is much greater than [him].” He returned to Emporia to give back to the community that has given him so much. Once he has a larger staff, he looks forward to doing more community service activities.
“At the end of the day, I’m here because of them,” he said about community members. “They come here, and they support my small business.”
Something unique Solis was told about the location is that it was formerly a barbershop around the 1950s. The shop still holds one of the original chairs that was used, as well as the white and blue tile floor. Solis said it was cool to be a part of the history of the space. The vintage aesthetic is further achieved by Solis’ collection of vinyl albums, barber memorabilia and a 1977 Coca-Cola machine (fully stocked). To make the aesthetic his own, Solis also added a television with Netflix and video games available for patrons, a foosball table and a Keurig coffee maker.
He has received overwhelming positive feedback and five-star reviews for the comfort of his space and the quality of his services.
“I really hope that we can continue to harness that feeling … [and] grow on it,” he said.
Solis uses his position as a way to build relationships with community members, especially since his patrons are also his figurative (and literal) neighbors.
The neighborhood has expressed mixed feelings toward the name of the shop, since it is “edgy” and a little “dark,” Solis said. He extracted the name of the shop as a play on words with his last name and feels the wording and imagery are effective marketing techniques. He hopes people who may have reservations with the shop due to the name are impressed with the haircuts and experiences coming out of it, and perhaps change their minds and give Soulless a try. Even if people are simply talking about Soulless, Solis said he is happy.
Solis offers a wide variety of services other than haircuts, including straight-razor shaves, facials, scalp and hair treatments, hair coloring, hair styling and lash extensions. Hair and shave products are also available for purchase. Solis’ girlfriend Elizabeth Shenck helps him when she is not finishing up her Paul Mitchell schooling. She is a certified eyelash technician.
“We try to do a little bit of everything to stay versatile, stay trendy,” Solis said.
Overall, he is “thrilled to be able to sit back and realize this is me,” he said. “This is something that I’ve built. People like it. People are coming back.”
Soulless is open 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, as well as Sunday by appointment. Soulless currently only accepts appointments, because of the small staffing. Appointments can be made on the Booksy app or website or by calling the shop at 620-208-6511.
To check out Solis and Schenck’s work, follow the Soulless Barbershop and Salon Facebook page or their individual Instagram pages (@pmts.barberjoe and @liz.schenck) or Snapchat accounts (@pompadour3 and @lizzynoel2).
So happy for you Joseph, what a great story! My dad Jack took my brother and I there many times in the 50's for cuts, until dad found an old barber chair and started giving us buzz cuts at home! I knew a Max and Jesse Solis growing up, not sure if you are related but if so...explains your wanting to give back! God Bless, Mic Houghton
