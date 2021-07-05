COTTONWOOD FALLS — Around 50 people came out for the return of Emma Chase Friday Night Music to Cottonwood Falls last week.
Local musicians entertained with an evening of acoustic bluegrass, folk, gospel and country music. Held at Prairie PastTimes, 220 1/2 Broadway St., the event has long been a staple to showcase local and regional musicians. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, schedules have been modified and some other changes have been made to protect musicians.
Those changes include:
Required use of disposable microphone covers
- (provided)
- No sharing of one microphone
- Reduced number of chairs in the front stage area to avoid crowding. Instead, for musician seating, the front row of wood folding chairs and metal folding chairs along the sides can be used for overflow. More details will be provided at each jam by the moderators.
Because social distancing at the venue may be difficult to achieve, masks are encouraged for unvaccinated guests — including young children.
The next Emma Chase Friday Night Music event is 7:30 p.m. July 16 at Prairie PastTimes. Follow @EmmaChaseMusic on Facebook for the August schedule.
