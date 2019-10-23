MADISON — Many perhaps anticipated Olpe emerging from the Madison regional as a sub-state qualifier.
Southern Coffey County, however, proved to be the surprise of the tournament.
The fifth-seeded Titans emerged from a three-set thriller in the first match of the day (25-15, 19-25, 25-18).
That led to a semifinal battle with top-seeded Flinthills, which had entered the day with a 31-4 record. SCC took little time in winning its first set, 25-12, before outlasting the Mustangs in a 28-26 battle, assuring a sub-state visit on Saturday.
On the other side of the bracket, Lebo swept Hartford by a pair of 25-16 decisions, leading to a semi-final meeting with the Eagles. Olpe won both of those sets, 25-21 and 25-22, following a first-round clash with Madison. The Bulldogs won the opening set, 25-20, but were thwarted in their upset bid after the Eagles followed with victories by a 25-14 and 25-13 margin.
In the title match, it was Olpe that prevailed with a 25-20, 25-15 sweep.
The two teams will advance to the 1A sub-state tournament to be held at Flinthills High School on Saturday, October 26.
