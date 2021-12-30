An Emporia teenager was among three people injured in a three-vehicle Morris County crash Wednesday afternoon.
The Kansas Highway Patrol said Nolan Abernathy, 19, got caught in the middle of a collision that started on the opposite side of K-177, slightly south of K-4 and 12 miles north of Council Grove.
It started around 3:25 p.m. when Robin Robinson, 42, of Osage City rear-ended a pickup truck driven by William Osborne, 81, of Topeka. Both of them were heading north behind a “slow-moving tractor,” the KHP report said.
The collision sent Osborne's pickup truck sideways on K-177. Then Abernathy, who was heading south, collided with the truck.
Abernathy was taken to Morris County Hospital in Council Grove with what the KHP calls a “suspected serious injury.” Osborne's injury was serious enough to send him to Stormont Vail Health in Topeka.
Robinson received minor injuries from the collision. An eight-month-old baby in her car was not hurt.
