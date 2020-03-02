COTTONWOOD FALLS — If the Chase County girls are to make a run to a state tournament berth this week, their defense will have to do the heavy lifting.
On Monday, it did just that as the Bulldogs held Marion to just one field goal in the first half and helped force more than a handful of turnovers in the first half of a 54-25 victory in the sub-state quarterfinals.
“That was our doing with really good, solid defense and I’m very proud of that,” Chase County Head Coach Ron Slaymaker said. “That’s the only thing that’s going to keep us going beyond this, is to play good defense.”
The Bulldogs held a 16-0 lead early in the second before Marion’s Jayden May got a 3-pointer to bank in and disrupt the shutout. That was the Warrior’s only bucket in the flow of play until late in the third quarter.
“We worked all last week on one thing — it was focus,” Slaymaker said. “Stay focused, whatever we’re supposed to be doing, defensively or offensively, stay focused and do it. For the most part (tonight), of course it gets a little sloppy when it gets such a wide spread, we stayed focused the first half (and) an awful lot in the third quarter.
“I’m very proud of them. I thought we did it quite well.”
Offensively, Chase County was slow to get flowing though it found its stride early in the second quarter, stretching its lead to 27 by halftime.
“Our defense is something we definitely emphasize in practice,” senior Makenzie Higgs said. “Every game it just gets better and better. All of us play as a team and we get things done when we need to.”
Higgs and Kaylee Simpson both finished with 21 points to lead the way for Chase County.
“The reason why we had such a good regular season, 18-2, was the balance that we have,” Slaymaker said. “Any one of them could do that same thing any night. You can’t pinpoint anybody on this team. I think that’s really important, especially now that we’re going to be playing better teams.”
Chase County will now face fourth-seeded Hillsboro on Thursday night after it hung on for a 30-28 victory over Herington on Monday. The remainder of the sub-state tournament will take place in Herington.
“We just need to play hard defense and make the shots we know we can make and play the best that we can,” Higgs said.
MHS 0 7 9 9 — 25
CCHS 15 19 17 3 — 54
Marion: Ch. Burkholder 11, Meyer 1, White 2, May 6, H. Grimmett 2, M. Neufelt 3.
Chase County: Simpson 21, Hinkson 4, Vandegrift 5, Higgs 21, Schroer 3.
