Emporia, Matfield Green and Strong City will receive state grants to improve specific downtown buildings.
The Kansas Department of Commerce announced Tuesday that Historic Economic Asset Lifeline (HEAL) grants will go to three projects. Each grant is worth $65,000.
The Emporia grant will be used to restore the Brewery Manufacturing building at 17 East Fourth Ave. In Chase County, The Gym at Matfield Green Recording Studio will benefit.
An emergency HEAL grant will be used at the David Rettiger Building in Strong City. The emergency designation is for “underutilized, dilapidated... buildings in danger of collapse,” a statement from the Department of Commerce said.
This is the first year for HEAL grants, aimed at Kansas cities with fewer than 50,000 residents. The Patterson Family Foundation is assisting in the project.
More than 240 applications were received statewide for HEAL grants, with 32 of them receiving money.
