Four people with Emporia ties were inducted into the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2022.
Former NASCAR Xfinity, Truck, and Cup Series championship driver and Emporia native Clint Bowyer; Emporia State women’s basketball All-American Emily Bloss Carpenter from Wellsville; Emporia State women’s basketball All-American Tara Holloway Churchill from Moundridge; and the winningest coach in Kansas girls high school basketball Jesse Nelson from Emporia will be inducted this fall.
Other honorees include Negro Leagues Baseball All-Star Elwood “Bingo” DeMoss from Topeka; 15-year NFL veteran and Pittsburg State All-American Kendall Gammon from Rose Hill; baseball writer, historian, researcher, and creator of sabermetrics, Bill James from Holton; professional groundskeeper for more than seven decades, including for the Royals, Chiefs, and over 50 Super Bowls, George Toma of Kansas City, KS; 18-time NCAA bowling championship coach Gordon Vadakin from Wichita; and former University of Kansas basketball coach with nine Final Four appearances Roy Williams.
This year’s class brings the total number of inductees to 317. The Hall of Fame is located at the Wichita Boathouse. The induction ceremony will take place on Sunday, October 2 at the Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane. Tickets will go on sale on August 1 and can be purchased at kshof.org.
