2067 Road U

The dot on this map shows the location of a rural garage fire Monday afternoon along Road U in the Reading area.

 Courtesy Lyon County Emergency Communications Center

First responders are dealing with a garage fire near Reading, with explosions reported from it.

Crews were called to 2067 Road U, about three miles north of Interstate 35, shortly before 4:30 p.m. Monday. Heavy smoke was reported by firefighters reaching the scene. Then they reported explosions.

