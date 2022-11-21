First responders are dealing with a garage fire near Reading, with explosions reported from it.
Crews were called to 2067 Road U, about three miles north of Interstate 35, shortly before 4:30 p.m. Monday. Heavy smoke was reported by firefighters reaching the scene. Then they reported explosions.
