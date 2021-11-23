Does someone in Admire or Allen suddenly have more than 800,000 more reasons to be thankful?
The Kansas Lottery announced Tuesday that someone hit the Super Kansas Cash jackpot Monday night. The single winning ticket is worth $822,694.
A statement from the lottery says the ticket was sold in “the northeast Kansas region.” The game's regional boundary cuts through the middle of Lyon County, roughly along Roads 240 and 250 north of Emporia.
The winning numbers Monday night were 2, 8, 18, 19, 30 and the Super Cash Ball 17. No one had won the top prize in Super Kansas Cash since late July.
The jackpot will reset to $100,000 for Wednesday's drawing.
