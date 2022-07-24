Saturday marked the Emporia Farmers Market 40th Celebration. The celebration included a watermelon game for children and ran during its usual 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday hours.

“It’s a good place for the community to come together and we have a lot of local produce so when COVID hit and people struggled to buy groceries, we were another option where they could find produce and they could find meat,” Wanda Myers, Farmers Market board president said. “It brings the community together, we have customers come down more for the social aspect than actually buying. Come down and see their friends and visit. It’s a good way to bring the farmers and the townspeople together.”

