Saturday marked the Emporia Farmers Market 40th Celebration. The celebration included a watermelon game for children and ran during its usual 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday hours.
“It’s a good place for the community to come together and we have a lot of local produce so when COVID hit and people struggled to buy groceries, we were another option where they could find produce and they could find meat,” Wanda Myers, Farmers Market board president said. “It brings the community together, we have customers come down more for the social aspect than actually buying. Come down and see their friends and visit. It’s a good way to bring the farmers and the townspeople together.”
While you can receive fresh goods such as homemade jams, pastries and local produce, you can also find clothing, accessories and household items. However, this also offers a chance for the community to collect and socialize with one another.
“I consider being a market vendor my social outlet, Robert ‘Bob’ Karr said. “I don’t go to parties, I don’t belong to very many clubs, this is a way to socialize with all kinds of people. I love them all. It is a good feeling to put good fresh food in the hands of all kinds of people. Not only the older people who are used to it but the young people with families and kids. That’s a good feeling for me to let them experience real fresh food.”
During the summertime there are typically around 20 vendors participating in the market each week, said Myers. Some vendors have participated in the market year-round for many years such as Bob Karr who brings fresh produce from The Orchard located just outside of town. He has participated in the market since the 80s.
“We really depend on a good customer base,” said Karr. “The repeat customers or anyone who stops at our stand or walks through the market is considered to be a friend of the market. Customers are actually the people we depend upon.”
The market also encourages newcomers to either join in vending products or come down to chat and purchase goods. Rebekah, Kim and Luke DeWeese are a family of vendors who just joined this year and said their favorite part of being at the market is the feeling of accomplishment you get by coming and even just simply talking with new people.
“We’ve enjoyed having the people come,” said Kim DeWeese. “We get some people who regularly come in like we have a lady who comes in every single week who’s got a little boy, he’s always wanting a sucker but they always smile and we get to visit with her every week. There’s a lady from Nigeria who came and so we get people from out of the country who come to visit and get to know them. It’s been fun.”
What makes this market unique from others is the people and that this is a year-round market. One part of the year the market is held at Merchant St and then moves to Waters Hardware. It is also one of the first markets to do year-round here in Kansas, said Myers.
The nonprofit that runs the market help bring in revenue for the city. Just last June they made over $10,000 on the market. The organization takes care of the sales tax so vendors and customers don’t have to wrangle to know what to charge. They, in return, charge a fee from vendors to help cover the costs of the sales tax.
Rebekah DeWeese said a large part of why she wanted to join the market was because helps create a business market base.
“I’d been eyeing [the market] for a long time because a lot of the stuff over there is the stuff I make and I was like you know, I make all this stuff and it just sits here,” said Rebekah DeWeese. “And people would be like ‘that’s cool if you ever try to sell it let me know.’ So why not try to as a young person start to make a business base and I told my parents about it. So I was like, if I’m going to do it you might as well join in and so I dragged my parents along and then drug my brother along.”
For more information on the Farmers Market come down and visit with vendors every Wednesday and Saturday or go to their website at https://www.emporiafarmersmarket.org/home. The market is also held on Wednesday evenings from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. between the 700 block and 800 block of Merchant St.
