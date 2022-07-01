The last few days may have felt like a halftime break, in terms of rough weather. But the break ends Friday afternoon.
The National Weather Service expects at least one inch of rain will fall on the Emporia area by Saturday evening. The amount could approach two inches in northern Lyon County, with flash flooding possible.
The Storm Prediction Center includes the Emporia area in a level-one “marginal” area for severe storm development after 4 p.m. Friday. There could be damaging winds and hail, along with the rain.
The timing is ironic, because this week marks 15 years since extreme rain caused flood damage in southeast Kansas, including more than 18 inches in Fredonia. It led to an oil spill in Coffeyville.
A slow-moving cold front will bring rain to the region most of the weekend, especially Saturday.
But forecasters have removed rain from the outlook for Independence Day. They now expect a sunny day in Emporia with a high of 94 degrees.
With the start of July, here are some “halftime statistics” for weather in the first six months of this year:
- Total precipitation – 20.36 inches at Emporia Municipal Airport, 1.5 inches more than last year. Cottonwood Falls stands at 25.48 inches.
- Highest temperature – 97 degrees in Emporia and Cottonwood Falls. Last year, Emporia had a 101-degree day in June.
- Lowest temperature – three degrees in Emporia, -1 in Cottonwood Falls. In February 2021, Emporia had a morning low of -17.
- Average temperature – 51.9 degrees in Emporia, up 0.6 from this time last year; 49 degrees in Cottonwood Falls.
